Cherry Blossom Festival at Bowers Museum

SANTA ANA — The Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St. in Santa Ana, will present the Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival on Sunday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spring is in bloom and the Bowers is celebrating with traditional Japanese dance, music, and art. Enjoy face-painting, fish printmaking, sumi-e (brush painting), and a special Japanese treat.

Location: Norma Kershaw Auditorium. Festival is free. General admission to Bowers Museum is free on Festival Sundays for members and Santa Ana residents only.

Schedule of events:

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Activities (candy sculpting by Shan, display by Kofu Bonsai Kai Club, origami demonstration by Long Beach Japanese Language School, face-painting, mochi treats, and art projects including sumi-e and fish prints for the entire family.

Performances

12 p.m.: Claremont Taiko

12:30 p.m.: Shamisen performance by Mike Penny

12:50 p.m.: Intermission

1:30 p.m.: Classical and modern dances of Japan by Fujima Seiyumi Kai

2:15 p.m.: Rock duo CRIBABI Japan

2:45 p.m.: L.A. Taiko

Current exhibitions:

“Guo Pei: Couture beyond” (through July 14)

“Sacred Realms: Temple Murals by Shashi Dhoj Tulachan from the Gayle And Edward P. Roski Collection (ongoing)

“Spirits and Headhunters: Art of the Pacific Islands (ongoing)

“Ancient Arts of China: A 5,000-Year Legacy” (ongoing)

“First Californians” (ongoing)

For more information, call (714) 567-3600 or visit www.bowers.org.