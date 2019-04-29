Crowning a Koi Grand Champion

Scotty Yee (left) holds up the grand champion’s trophy at the 45th annual ZNA (Zen Nippon Airinkai) Southern California chapter Koi Show on March 16 at the Gardena Civic Center. He is joined by board member Chai Taevanitcharoen.

Koi are judged on five primary characteristics: Conformation, color, pattern, quality, and imposing appearance.

The annual two-day show is an opportunity to view spectacular show-quality koi on the City Hall lawn.

Vendors also had koi available for purchase as well as information on pond and filter design, and general equipment needed for the koi hobby.

The event included entertainment and an awards banquet.

Photos by MARIO G. REYES/Rafu Shimpo