JAPANESE 日本語

E-NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION

Rafu Shimpo
You are at:»»»Crowning a Koi Grand Champion

Crowning a Koi Grand Champion

0

Posted On

Scotty Yee (left) holds up the grand champion’s trophy at the 45th annual ZNA (Zen Nippon Airinkai) Southern California chapter Koi Show on March 16 at the Gardena Civic Center. He is joined by board member Chai Taevanitcharoen.

Koi are judged on five primary characteristics: Conformation, color, pattern, quality, and imposing appearance.

The annual two-day show is an opportunity to view spectacular show-quality koi on the City Hall lawn.

Vendors also had koi available for purchase as well as information on pond and filter design, and general equipment needed for the koi hobby.

The event included entertainment and an awards banquet.

Photos by MARIO G. REYES/Rafu Shimpo

Tags

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply