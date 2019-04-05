Culinary Family Drama ‘Ramen Shop’ Now Playing

‘Ramen Shop’ (2018, 90 minutes) is playing through Thursday, April 11, at Landmark’s Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Los Angeles.

In the tradition of “Tampopo” and “Eat Drink Man Woman,” director Eric Khoo’s mouthwatering family drama tells the story of a young man retracing his roots, approaching his estranged family through a shared love of good food.

Masato (Takumi Saito), an aspiring young ramen chef, leaves his hometown in Japan to embark on a culinary journey to Singapore to find out the truth about his past. His parents are dead, and he knows little about his Chinese mother’s family in Singapore.

Arriving alone in the busy unfamiliar city, he meets his uncle (Mark Lee), a chef who specializes in the popular Chinese dish of pork ribs soup, and pleads to be tutored in his cooking secrets. But his formidable grandmother (Beatrice Chien) proves harder to approach.

“Ramen Shop” is filled with scenes of loving preparation of gorgeous food as Masato uncovers family secrets and delicious recipes in a sweet tale of reconciliation. He proves that food is more than just sustenance; it can warm our hearts and feed our souls.

Pop idol Seiko Matsuda also stars as Miki, a food blogger who becomes Masato’s muse.

Showtimes: 1, 3:10, 5:20, 7:30 and 9:40 p.m.

The Nuart is located just west of the 405 Freeway. For more information, call (310) 473-8530 or visit www.landmarktheatres.com/los-angeles/nuart-theatre.

“Ramen Shop” also opens on Friday, April 12, at the following Laemmle theaters:

Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

Monica Film Center, 1332 2nd St., Santa Monica

Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale

For more information, call (310) 478-3836 or visit www.laemmle.com.