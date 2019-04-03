‘Go For Broke’ Movie to Have L.A. Premiere in Hollywood

“Go For Broke: An Origin Story” will have its Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, April 30, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Hollywood American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles.

Join Hawaii-based filmmaker and host Stacey Hayashi at the premiere screening of this 94-minute feature film outlining the events that led up to the formation of the 100th Infantry Battalion and 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the most highly decorated unit in U.S. military history for its size and time in combat.

This timely movie explores the complex emotional framework that allowed these young men to serve their country while their families were incarcerated or lived under martial law, all in a bid to prove their loyalty and “Americanness” to those who doubted it.

“It’s an origin story most of the world has never seen or heard,” said Hayashi.

The film has won several awards, including the WWII-Normandy Film Festival Outstanding Feature Film award and Audience Award (Boston), and has screened to sold-out crowds in Hawaii, San Jose, Creighton University, CAAMFest in San Francisco, the Boston Asian American Film Festival, Normandy, and on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

VIP reception begins at 6 p.m. The screening will be followed by Q&A with the cast, crew and veterans of the 100th/442nd and Military Intelligence Service.

General admission is $50. Cost to attend reception and screening is $100. For reservations, go to www.eventbrite.com.

For more information on the film, visit https://www.goforbrokemovie.com/.