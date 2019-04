The Hanamatsuri Craft Fair will be held on Sunday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Social Hall of Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple, 505 E. Third St. (at Central) in Little Tokyo.

Come shop for Mother’s Day, graduations, birthdays or treat yourself. Proceeds benefit youth programs and temple maintenance. Invite your family and friends.

Free and open to the public. For more information, call (213) 626-4200, email [email protected] or visit www.hhbt-la.org.