Mark de Clive-Lowe Concert at the Aratani

Mark de Clive-Lowe’s “Heritage II” album release concert will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 8 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Half-Japanese composer, jazz pianist and live electronic artis de Clive-Lowe makes his Aratani Theatre debut celebrating the complete release of his two-album series “Heritage,” a deep dive into his Japanese ancestry and cultural roots through the lens of jazz, electronic soundscapes, live visuals and dance.

Featuring original compositions inspired by ancient folk tales, martial arts, Shintoism and his personal experiences in Japan, along with interpretations of traditional folk songs, the musical polymath takes us on a vibrant journey through his own search for identity and belonging.

Joined by his ensemble of world-class musicians, string quartet, live projectionist and guest dancers, de Clive-Lowe invites us into his personal interpretation of what Japan means to him.

Admission is $32 general, $28 for Japanese American Cultural & Community Center members. For more information, call (213) 680-3700 or visit http://JACCC.org/heritage.

Visit the artist’s website at http://www.MdCL.tv.