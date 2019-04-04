Mary Kamitaki’s ‘Southernmost’ at Atwater Village Theater

Playwrights Arena will present the world premiere of “Southernmost” by Mary Lyon Kamitaki, directed by Jon Lawrence Rivera, from April 6 to 29 at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles.

In this comedy-drama, a volcanic eruption threatens the Chaves’ land in rural Hawaii. Will they come together to adapt and survive before it’s too late?

When his daughter Charlene brings her girlfriend home for a vacation, Wally Chaves is surprised to find Charlene different from the girl he remembers. He is taken aback at her modern, mainland lifestyle as well as her refusal to support his latest venture: a coffee farm in their backyard.

His determination clashes with her resistance, both to the coffee and her rural Hawaiian roots. Faced with the threat of an impending lava flow and his family’s insistence that he retire, Wally must embrace a new vision for his future, or risk losing everything.

Kamitaki was born and raised on the Big Island of Hawaii. She is a graduate of Pomona College and USC’s MFA in Dramatic Writing program. Her plays have been read at the Alliance Theatre, Pasadena Playhouse, and USC, and received semifinalist status for the Eugene O’Neill National Playwrights Conference and finalist status for the Bay Area Playwrights Festival, the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition, and the Humanitas PLAY LA Workshop.

Cast: Amielynn Abellera, Kimberly Alexander, Aaron Ikeda, Alberto Issac, Sharon Omi.

Crew: Henry “Heno” Fernandez, producer; Giovanni Ortega, associate producer; Luis Alfaro, dramaturg; Justin Huen, scenic designer; Lily Bartenstein, lighting designer; Jesse Mandapat, sound designer; Mylette Nora, costume designer; Letitia Chang, stage manager; Raul Staggs, casting director.

Preview: Friday, April 5, at 8 p.m. Showtimes: Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 4 p.m., Monday at 8 p.m. Saturday 4 p.m. shows on April 6 and 20.

Tickets: $20 for students and seniors, $30 general, $40 at the door (subject to availability). Preview: $10.

For more informaiton, call (213) 925-7631 or visit www.playwrightsarena.org.