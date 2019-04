Co-chairpersons Beverly Toyama and Nancy Kurihara-Johnson hosted the annual Nanka Shiga Club General Meeting and New Year Party on March 10 at Happa Restaurant in Gardena. The Afuso Ryu Kenkyu Choichi Kai sanshin group provided Okinawan music that was enjoyed by all. The program also included bingo games and raffle prizes, and concluded with group participation in dancing “Goshu Ondo.”

