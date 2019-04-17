Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, April 21, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Mythili Kumar is the artistic director of Abinhaya Dance Company of San Jose. The upcoming performance, “I Have A Dream: Stories of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.,” depicts the non-violent resistance strategies of MLK and seeks to demonstrate that the fight for social justice is ongoing and that past struggles provide lessons that enable us to confront our current problems.

Aileen Cassinetto is the poet laureate of San Mateo County, the first Asian American to hold that position. Her role is to elevate poetry among county residents and to celebrate the literary arts by making poetry more accessible to people in their everyday lives. Malathi Iyengar is a professor in the Ethnic Studies department at the College of San Mateo, which is presenting the Asian Pacific American Film Festival at CSM. The 42nd annual Nikkei Matsuri is an opportunity to embrace the local community’s love of Japanese American food, art and culture at one of the nation’s last remaining Japantowns. Public relations coordinators Mitchell Beutler and June Yasuhara tell viewers what they can expect to see at the festival on Sunday, May 5. San Jose Taiko performs on “Asian Pacific America.” The group’s performances this year feature a number of new compositions as part of an initiative called Composition Bonanza, which includes the piece they will perform on the show.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area; 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).