Nikkei Matsuri in San Jose Japantown on May 5

SAN JOSE — The 42nd annual Nikkei Matsuri (Japanese American Festival) will be held on Sunday, May 5, from 9:30 to 4 p.m. in San Jose Japantown, Jackson Street between 4th and 6th streets.

Embrace the local communities’ love and appreciation of Japanese American food, art and culture in one of the nation’s last remaining Japantowns.

Live entertainment on two stages will be featured throughout the day as well as cultural displays showcasting the traditional arts from Japan. There is something for the entire family at this year’s Nikkei Matsuri.

Food and beverages, sold by local community organizations, will include: Imagawayaki, chicken salad, tempura, beef bowl, ramen, yakisoba, Nikkei Dogs, Karai Dog, Spam musubi, vegetarian curry, gyoza, lemonade and shaved ice.

Exhibitors will include San Jose Bonsai Club, San Francisco Nipponto Society (swords), Mataro Miyabi Kai Northern California Shibu (kimekomi dolls) and Kashu Suiseki Kai (stone viewing).

Entertainment schedule (subject to change):

Outdoor Stage

9:15 a.m.: San Jose Taiko

9:30 a.m.: Opening ceremony

10:45 a.m.: San Jose Chidori Band

12 p.m.: Community Youth Service Dance Group

1:15 p.m.: Wesley Jazz Ensemble

2:30 p.m.: San Jose Taiko

Indoor Stage

10:15 a.m.: San Jose Buddhist Judo Club

11:30 a.m.: Shirley Kazuyo Muramoto Koto Studio with special guest Nakamura Gankyo Studio

12:45 p.m.: Genki All Stars Dance Team – Noriko Rovner

2 p.m.: Shamisen of Bachido – Kyle Abbott

In 1976, as part of America’s bicentennial celebration, the City of San Jose encouraged local ethnic communities to sponsor festivals to share their culture. The Japanese American community responded with a successful festival that is now known as Nikkei Matsuri.

For more information, visit http://nikkeimatsuri.org.