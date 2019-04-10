OCBC Hanamatsuri This Weekend

ANAHEIM — The annual Hanamatsuri Festival will be held at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave. in Anaheim, on Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14, from 1 to 8 p.m.

The festival, which is a celebration of the Buddha’s birthday, features food (including take-out), games, and boutique/craft items.

Exhibits will include tea ceremony, Japanese artifacts, kimekomi dolls, calligraphy, artwork by Dharma School and Japanese School students, swords, ikebana, chigiri-e and bonsai.

Entertainment will include aikido, taiko, Nihon buyo (Japanese classical dance), kendo, karate, koto, and Tsugaru shamisen/minyo.

Free parking and shuttle service from Dale Junior High School, 900 S. Dale Ave. (near Ball Road), from 12:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, call (714) 827-9590 or visit http://ocbuddhist.org.