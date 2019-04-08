‘Penguin Highway’ at Japan Foundation

“Penguin Highway” (2018, 118 minutes), directed by Hiroyasu Ishida, will be screened on Wednesday, April 10, at 7 p.m. at the Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles.

In this animated sci-fi fantasy adapting Tomihiko Morimi’s novel of the same name. budding genius Aoyama (voiced by Kana Kita) is only in the 4th grade, but already lives his life like a scientist. He has a great rapport with The Lady (Yu Aoi) at his dentist’s office.

When penguins start appearing in his sleepy suburb hundreds of miles from the sea, Aoyama vows to solve the mystery. When he finds the source of the penguins is The Lady, they team up for an unforgettable summer adventure.

Free; reservation not required. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to capacity.

JFLA provides high-quality Japanese film screenings every second and fourth Wednesday.

For more information on JFLA programs, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.