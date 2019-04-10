Torrance’s Bunka-Sai Set for April 13-14

TORRANCE — The Torrance Sister City Association (TSCA) presents its annual Bunka-Sai Japanese Cultural Festival on Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ken Miller Recreation Center, 3341 Torrance Blvd. (at Madrona Avenue) in Torrance.

A fun and educational event for families and all ages, Bunka-Sai features authentic demonstrations of Japanese dance, instrumental music, folk singing, taiko drums, calligraphy, origami, and martial arts (kendo, judo, aikido and naginata), ikebana, bonsai and Girls’ Day dolls will be on display. Kids can also enjoy kamishibai storytelling in English and Japanese, plus games and crafts.

Japanese sweets (mochi and Okinawa dango doughnut), yakisoba noodles, curry rice, Spam musubi and barbecue plate lunches will be available for purchase.

Proceeds from the event benefit TSCA’s student cultural exchange program, which sends up to eight students and an adult leader from Torrance to Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture for three weeks in July. TSCA will host eight Kashiwa students and an adult leader during August.

TSCA is a nonprofit, community-based, volunteer organization dedicated to promoting goodwill and friendship between the people of Torrance and Kashiwa. This year TSCA celebrates the 45th anniversary of its sister-city relationship.

Free admission and free parking. For more information, go to www.torrancesistercity.org.

The cultural performance schedule, which is subject to change without notice, is as follows:

Saturday, April 13

Ken Miller Recreation Center Stage

Sarah Donaldson, emcee

11:00 a.m.: Tea ceremony by Soyu Kubo and Sochoku Onizuka, Urasenke Tea School

11:40 a.m.: Yuki Yasuda and L.A. Koto Ensemble

12:20 p.m.: Anime contest winners announcement

12:30 p.m.: Kimono dressing by L.A. Kimono Club

1:10 p.m.: Taiko Center of L.A.

1:50 p.m.: South Bay Judo

2:30 p.m.: Japanese classical dance by Wakahisa Kai

3:10 p.m.: Torrance Naginata Dojo

3:45 p.m.: Japanese classical dance by Bando Hidesomi Nihon Buyo Class

4:20 p.m.: Ryukyukoko Matsuri Daiko

Demonstrations in Assembly Room

11:30, 3:30 p.m.: Story reading (kamishibai) in Japanese and English

12:30 p.m.: Ikebana by Minamitani Semho

1:30 p.m.: Children’s book reading by author Susan Lendroth

2:30 p.m.: Bonsai and saikei by Jason Saito

1 to 4 p.m.: Hands-on shodo (calligraphy) demonstrations

11 to 5 p.m.: Hands-on origami lessons with Pam and Hisako

Outdoor Stage in Torino Plaza

12:10 to 12:30 p.m.: Nakama Daiko youth drum ensemble

Sunday, April 14

Ken Miller Recreation Center Stage

Tricia Takasugi, emcee

11:00 p.m.: Shakuhachi music by Shoshi Watanabe, K. Matsumoto, and S. Schroeder

11:40 p.m.: Minyo (folk music) by Matsutoyo Kai

12:20 p.m.: Demonstration by Torrance Aikido

1:00 p.m.: Tea ceremony by Urasenke Sofu Hamano Shachu of Urasenke School

1:40 p.m.: Calligraphy by Beikokoku Shodo Kenkyu Kai

2:20 p.m.: Traditional dance by Mai No Kai Bando Hiromiya

3:00 p.m.: Awaya Koto Music Conservatory

3:40 p.m.: Classical music by Shikino Kai and Fuji Japanese Music

4:20 p.m.: Los Angeles Taiko Institute

Demonstrations in Assembly Room

11:30, 3:30 p.m. — Story reading (kamishibai) in Japanese and English

12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m.: Bonsai and saikei by Jason Saito

12 to 3 p.m.: Hands-on shodo demonstrations

11 to 5 p.m.: Hands-on origami lessons with Pam and Hisako

Outdoor Stage in Torino Plaza

12:10 to 5 p.m.: Amezaiku (candy sculpture) by Shan Ichiyanagi

12 to 12:30 p.m.: Wado-Ryu Karate Do, Torrance YMCA