Torrance’s Bunka-Sai Set for April 13-14

TORRANCE — The Torrance Sister City Association (TSCA) presents its annual Bunka-Sai Japanese Cultural Festival on Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ken Miller Recreation Center, 3341 Torrance Blvd. (at Madrona Avenue) in Torrance.
A fun and educational event for families and all ages, Bunka-Sai features authentic demonstrations of Japanese dance, instrumental music, folk singing, taiko drums, calligraphy, origami, and martial arts (kendo, judo, aikido and naginata), ikebana, bonsai and Girls’ Day dolls will be on display. Kids can also enjoy kamishibai storytelling in English and Japanese, plus games and crafts.
Japanese sweets (mochi and Okinawa dango doughnut), yakisoba noodles, curry rice, Spam musubi and barbecue plate lunches will be available for purchase.
Proceeds from the event benefit TSCA’s student cultural exchange program, which sends up to eight students and an adult leader from Torrance to Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture for three weeks in July. TSCA will host eight Kashiwa students and an adult leader during August.
TSCA is a nonprofit, community-based, volunteer organization dedicated to promoting goodwill and friendship between the people of Torrance and Kashiwa. This year TSCA celebrates the 45th anniversary of its sister-city relationship.
Free admission and free parking. For more information, go to www.torrancesistercity.org.
The cultural performance schedule, which is subject to change without notice, is as follows:
Saturday, April 13
Ken Miller Recreation Center Stage
Sarah Donaldson, emcee
11:00 a.m.: Tea ceremony by Soyu Kubo and Sochoku Onizuka, Urasenke Tea School
11:40 a.m.: Yuki Yasuda and L.A. Koto Ensemble
12:20 p.m.: Anime contest winners announcement
12:30 p.m.: Kimono dressing by L.A. Kimono Club
1:10 p.m.: Taiko Center of L.A.
1:50 p.m.: South Bay Judo
2:30 p.m.: Japanese classical dance by Wakahisa Kai
3:10 p.m.: Torrance Naginata Dojo
3:45 p.m.: Japanese classical dance by Bando Hidesomi Nihon Buyo Class
4:20 p.m.: Ryukyukoko Matsuri Daiko
Demonstrations in Assembly Room
11:30, 3:30 p.m.: Story reading (kamishibai) in Japanese and English
12:30 p.m.: Ikebana by Minamitani Semho
1:30 p.m.: Children’s book reading by author Susan Lendroth
2:30 p.m.: Bonsai and saikei by Jason Saito
1 to 4 p.m.: Hands-on shodo (calligraphy) demonstrations
11 to 5 p.m.: Hands-on origami lessons with Pam and Hisako
Outdoor Stage in Torino Plaza
12:10 to 12:30 p.m.: Nakama Daiko youth drum ensemble
Sunday, April 14
Ken Miller Recreation Center Stage
Tricia Takasugi, emcee
11:00 p.m.: Shakuhachi music by Shoshi Watanabe, K. Matsumoto, and S. Schroeder
11:40 p.m.: Minyo (folk music) by Matsutoyo Kai
12:20 p.m.: Demonstration by Torrance Aikido
1:00 p.m.: Tea ceremony by Urasenke Sofu Hamano Shachu of Urasenke School
1:40 p.m.: Calligraphy by Beikokoku Shodo Kenkyu Kai
2:20 p.m.: Traditional dance by Mai No Kai Bando Hiromiya
3:00 p.m.: Awaya Koto Music Conservatory
3:40 p.m.: Classical music by Shikino Kai and Fuji Japanese Music
4:20 p.m.: Los Angeles Taiko Institute
Demonstrations in Assembly Room
11:30, 3:30 p.m. — Story reading (kamishibai) in Japanese and English
12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m.: Bonsai and saikei by Jason Saito
12 to 3 p.m.: Hands-on shodo demonstrations
11 to 5 p.m.: Hands-on origami lessons with Pam and Hisako
Outdoor Stage in Torino Plaza
12:10 to 5 p.m.: Amezaiku (candy sculpture) by Shan Ichiyanagi
12 to 12:30 p.m.: Wado-Ryu Karate Do, Torrance YMCA