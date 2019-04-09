Upcoming Appearances by Mystery Author Hirahara

Naomi Hirahara, Edgar Award-winning author of the Mas Arai and Officer Ellie Rush mystery series, will appear at the following Southern California venues:

Tuesday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. at “Bull & Puppy: Curious Conversations with Storytellers” at 341 FSN, 341 E. First St., Little Tokyo. Topic: “Shifting Ground” with Sesshu Foster, Ivy Pochoda and Hank Umemoto.

Saturday, April 13, at Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, 12 p.m. (Kinokuniya, Booth 84), 1 p.m. (Sisters in Crime, Booth 367), 3 p.m. (Mystery Writers of America, Booth 376, 4 p.m. (Prospect Park Books, Booth 103), at USC

Tuesday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. at “Bull & Puppy: Curious Conversations with Storytellers” at 341 FSN. Topic: “What Is There to Eat?” with Sarah Kuhn, Cecilia Leung and Tony Osumi.

Saturday, May 4, at 4 p.m. at “On the Move: Intersection of Neighborhoods,” 4 p.m. at La Pintoresca Branch Library, 1355 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Reading of Hirahara’s work-in-progress, “Clark & Division,” and conversation with journalist Lynell George.

Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. at screening of Sharon Yamato’s documentary “Moving Histories” at Pasadena Central Library, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. Reading of “Clark & Division.”

Tuesday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. at “Bull & Puppy: Curious Conversations with Storytellers” at 341 FSN. Topic: “Stepping Out” with Lynell George, Andrew Way Leong and Amy Uyematsu.

Wednesday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. at “Little Tokyo Adjacent” at 341 FSN. Screening of Hirahara’s 10-minute documentary “No Vacancy.”

For more information, visit www.naomihirahara.com.