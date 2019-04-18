‘Voices of Legacy’ at OCBC

ANAHEIM — The Go For Broke National Education Center presents “Voices of Legacy” on Saturday, April 20, at 1 p.m. at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave. in Anaheim.

During World War II, the soldiers of the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and the Military Intelligence Service were Japanese Americans determined to prove their loyalty as United States citizens. Join GFBNEC to honor these veterans and learn about their service and courage first-hand through a panel discussion with members of these segregated units with a keynote address on their continued legacy from U.S. Army Gen. David A. Bramlett (retired).

Free. To register, click here.

GFBNEC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation that educates the public on the valor of Japanese American veterans of World War II and their contributions to democracy. Its goal is to inspire new generations to embody the Nisei veterans’ core values of courage, sacrifice, equality, humility and patriotism. Founded in 1989, GFBNEC maintains the Go For Broke monument and the interactive “Defining Courage” exhibition in Little Tokyo, as well as extensive oral histories and archives, education and training programs, and other initiatives. For more information, visit www.goforbroke.org.