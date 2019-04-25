Welcoming West Covina

Nippon Minyo Kenkyukai Hoshun Kai dancers perform at the West Covina Cherry Blossom Festival on March 16 at the Plaza West Covina. Visitors enjoyed experiencing the sights, sounds and flavors of Japanese culture at the free festival sponsored by the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center and the City of West Covina. At left: kotoist Emily Kinaga Wong performs. At right: ESGVJCC Shinkendo perform a demonstration of kendo. Emily Ishida, 2019 ESGVJCC Queen, served as mistress of ceremonies.

Photos by STEVEN TANIHARA