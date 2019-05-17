35th Anniversary Screenings of ‘Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind’

GKIDS presents “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” (1984, 118 minutes) at selected theaters on Monday, May 20, at 7 p.m. (dubbed) and Tuesday, May 21, at 7 p.m. (subtitled).

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind,” written and directed by Academy Award winner Hayao Miyazaki, is an epic masterpiece of sweeping scope and grandeur that remains one of the most breathtaking and exhilarating animated films of all time.

A thousand years after the Seven Days of Fire destroyed civilization, warring human factions survive in a world devastated by atmospheric poisons and swarming with gigantic insects. The peaceful Valley of the Wind is nestled on the edge of the Toxic Forest and led by the courageous Princess Nausicaä, whose love of all living things leads her into terrible danger, as she fights to restore balance between humans and nature.

The English version features the voices of Alison Lohman, Uma Thurman, Patrick Stewart, Edward James Olmos and Shia LaBeouf.

For theater locations and reservations, visit www.fathomevents.com.

Upcoming films in Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 include “Whisper of the Heart” (July 1 and 2), “Sound! Euphonium: The Movie” (July 11 and 15), and “Kiki’s Delivery Service” (July 28, 29 and 31).