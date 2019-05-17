70th Annual Satsuki Bazaar and Arts Festival This Weekend

BERKELEY — The 70th annual Satsuki Bazaar and Arts Festival will take place on Saturday, May 18, from 2 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 19, from 12 to 6 p.m. at Berkeley Buddhist Temple, 2121 Channing Way (at Shattuck) in Berkeley.

Entertainment on Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. features acclaimed jazz drummer and bandleader Akira Tana performing with Otonowa (Sound Circle) and koto player Shoko Hikage; Oh-In Taiko; and Last Minute Entertainment, a hip-hop teen group.

On both days, the festival will offer Japanese and Hawaiian foods; a bake sale; Japanese arts and crafts; a silent auction; and games for children.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Sakura Senior Center in El Cerrito.

Free admission. For more information, call (510) 841-1356 or visit www.berkeleysangha.org.