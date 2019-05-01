An Evening to Savor

Don Tahara, manager of Sake Dojo Los Angeles, explains the food and sake pairings at “Sip and Savor: An Evening at Sake Dojo” on April 1. The event celebrated the Toshizo Watanabe Culinary Cultural Center at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center. Sake Dojo opened earlier this year on First Street North in Little Tokyo and features authentic Japanese food with a modern culinary twist, as well as an extensive selection of craft Japanese sakes, whiskeys and beers.

MARIO G. REYES/Rafu Shimpo