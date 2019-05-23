Anaheim to Have Its First Japan Fair on Center Street Promenade

ANAHEIM — For the first time in city history, Anaheim will have a Japan Fair on the Center Street Promenade downtown on Saturday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Japanese American community in Anaheim has a long, rich history and the city has maintained a strong sister-city relationship with Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, since 1976.

This first endeavor will be jam-packed with entertainment from 14 artists and performing groups from Anaheim, elsewhere in Southern California, and Japan. Starting with Anaheim’s Daion Taiko, which was founded in 1978 at Orange County Buddhist Church, performances will be presented non-stop on the Anaheim Japan Fair main stage.

Also featured will be shishimai (lion dance), Kyokushin Karate, two samurai fight demonstrations, Hawaiian dance, a cosplay fashion show, a local DJ and a special calligraphy demonstration by renowned Japanese calligrapher and black-and-white artist Soho Nakano from Shizuoka Prefecture.

Live artists will include MiruDaru, Cali Crisis, Riona Hamamatsu, Cribabi Japan, featured performer DJ Taku from Japan. There will be Japanese food, beer, and sake beverage vendors along with other merchants for visitors to enjoy.

Bordered by the historic Carnegie Library, Muzeo Museum, and the Gehry-designed Rinks at Anaheim Ice, Center Street Anaheim is just a short walk away from the happening Anaheim Packing District.

Angels Baseball will be providing giveaways during the event and merchandise vendors will bring special products that can be purchased by attendees.

Admission is free and limited free parking is located within the parking structure closest to Anaheim Boulevard. Paid parking structure rates are posted at entry points. To access parking structures, enter from Clementine Street to Oak Street.

Organizers hope this will be just the beginning of more Japan Fairs in the future in the City of Anaheim.

For further information, check the website at www.anaheimjapanfair.com or call (310) 567-4286.