Bridging Communities Iftar at Nishi Hongwanji

The fourth annual Bridging Communities Iftar, a fundraiser for Vigilant Love, will be held on Thursday, May 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. (check-in at 6 p.m.) at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

“Break the fast with us in the month of Ramadan,” organizers said. “An Iftar like no other – join us in our growing solidarity community of Muslim American, Japanese American, South Asian, black, Arab, Latinx, East Asian, queer, trans and interfaith accomplices. Get ready to break bread, breathe in art, and continue our momentum of building relationships and resistance.

“You’ll meet and experience a moving performance from our 2019 Solidarity Arts Fellows. They comprise of 15 amazing Muslim American and Japanese American college students, organizers, artists, healers, and more.

“Look forward to learning about Ramadan, as well as our growing legacy of breaking the fast together, as a multi-ethnic, inter-spiritual community. Be prepared to feel energized, creative, and more connected in our movement for safety and resistance against Islamophobia.”

Food will be provided by Handi Kebab House. Halal meat and vegetarian options included.\

Individual tickets: $30. Community sponsorship (includes two tickets): $100. Table sponsorship (for 10 people): $250.

To register online, go to www.eventbrite.com. For more information, email [email protected]