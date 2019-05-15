Celebration of Arts at Japanese Garden in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS — “A Celebration of Japanese Arts” will be held on Sunday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last gate admission at 3:15 p.m.) at The Japanese Garden, 6100 Woodley Ave. (between Victory and Burbank) in Van Nuys.

Genchi Minyo Kikuta Kai (11:30 a.m.) and Classical Japanese Dance Group (12:30 and 2 p.m.) will demonstrate a variety of classical and contemporary Japanese dances in traditional dress.

Sansui Kai of Southern California will demonstrate the art of bonsai and exhibit their best bonsai of various styles and tree species from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

General admission: $5. Seniors 62 and older: $3. Children 12 and under: $3. Note: If maximum capacity of the garden is reached, it will have to close until space is available.

For more information, call (818) 756-8166 or visit www.thejapanesegarden.com