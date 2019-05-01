Children’s Day in S.F. Japantown

SAN FRANCISCO — Come out and enjoy a day in San Francisco’s historic Japantown and celebrate the Japanese national holiday Children’s Day (Kodomo no Hi) on Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Japantown Peace Plaza, Post and Buchanan streets.

Come participate in a variety of carnival games, crafts, a bounce house, special giveaways, and live entertainment and cultural performances.

This event is free and open to the public and is hosted by the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California (www.jcccnc.org). Sponsored by Japan Center Malls and supported by the Henri and Tomoye Takahashi Charitable Foundation.

Performance schedule:

11:15 a.m.: ABC Preschool

11:40 a.m.: Ito Yosakoi

12:30 p.m.: Sakura Art Contest winner announcement

12:45 p.m.: San Francisco Kendo Dojo

1:15 p.m.: Sakura Art Contest winner announcement

1:20 p.m.: JCCCNC Ukulele

2:15 p.m.: Dan Chan Magic Show

3:00 p.m.: Sakura Art Contest winner announcement

3:10 p.m.: Nikkei Youth raffle drawing

3:15 p.m.: GenRyu Arts Taiko