‘Crazy Talented Asians’ at East West Players

AJ Rafael presents “Crazy Talented Asians” on Wednesday, May 29, at 7 p.m. at East West Players, 120 Judge John Aiso St. in Little Tokyo.

A celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, this one-night-only event, filled with music, dance and poetry, is a benefit for East West Players.

The lineup includes Mama Bares (Jennifer Paz, Deedee Magno Hall, Ai Cheung, Joan Almedilla), the cast of “Emperor’s Nightingale” (Lewis Family Playhouse), and the cast of “Mamma Mia!” (East West Players).

Emceed by Amy Hill (“Magnum, P.I.”) with performances by Chris Pang (“Crazy Rich Asians”) and Jej Vinson (recently on “The Voice”). Also featuring Dante Basco, Jules Aurora, Rj Ganaden, Grace Yoo, Charlotte Wen, Hahn Cho, Alyssa Navarro, Parvesh Cheena, Eliot Chang, Jasmine Rafael, Kevin Perdido, Joy Regullano, and Cheryl K.

Tickets: $20. For more information, visit http://crazy-talented.com.