Boy Scout Troop 764 will hold its annual Eagle Court of Honor on Saturday, May 11, to formally recognize six members of the troop who have earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Pictured from left are William Landin, Joshua Park, Brandon Yamaguchi, Jared Matsubayashi, Dylan Nagao and Stephen Gelinas.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Venice Japanese Community Center, which sponsors Troop 764. The address is 12448 Braddock Dr. For details, contact GinaMarie Walker at (310) 460-8876.