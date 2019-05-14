Faith UMC’s Annual Matsuri on May 18

TORRANCE — The annual Matsuri of Faith will be held on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. in Torrance.

This all-church event is open to the public and highlighted as a day of fellowship, food and entertainment.

Come taste a variety of ethnic foods, including smoked tri-tip sandwiches, lau kau, kalua pork, gourmet hot dogs, curry, udon, Chinese chicken salad, malasadas, Hawaiian shave ice, and home-made baked goods, to name a few. In addition, there will be plants for purchase, and don’t miss the fabulous silent auction, which closes at 2 p.m.

Enjoy children’s games, door prizes, and great entertainment throughout the day, including Kanani Kalama Hula, Kishin Daiko, 186 Street School Children’s Chorus, Japanese folk dancing, ukulele, the Faith Matsuri Band and much more.

The parking location is at the Honeywell lot just south of the 405 Freeway on the west side of Van Ness Avenue. There will be a free shuttle service — look for the signs. All are welcome.

For further information, call the church office at (310) 217-7000 or visit http://faithsouthbay.org.