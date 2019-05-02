Fiesta Matsuri at JACCC This Sunday

Fiesta Matsuri combines the Children’s Day celebrations of two communities — Kodomo no Hi in Japan and Dîa de los Niños in Mexico. Both holidays celebrate the growth, happiness, and success of children.

This event, which is free and open to the public, will take place Sunday, May 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

This fun-filled day not only fosters an appreciation for Japanese American tradition but also connects participants to the diversity derived from multiple generations and ethnicities. With workshops and activities designed for children of all ages, Fiesta Matsuri hopes to engage families with culture and community. Through collaboration, it also serves to create new ties and promote understanding among a diverse group of people.

Performance groups will include Kitsune Taiko, Flamenco Folklorico, Bando Hidesomi, Plaza de la Raza Mariachi, Matsubayashi Shorin Ryu of Little Tokyo, and FandangObon.

Workshops will include jarana (a guitar-like instrument from Mexico) and ukulele for kids.

Arts and crafts booths will feature Tanabata Festival, Self Help Graphics & Art, and other local organizations.

For more information, visit www.jaccc.org/fiestamatsuri.