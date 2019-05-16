‘Flavor of Happiness’ at WLA UMC

“Friday Night at the Movies,” now in its ninth season of screening thoughtful Japanese movies, continues on May 31 with “Flavor of Happiness” (2008, 124 minutes), directed by Mitsuhiro Mihara.

The free screenings are presented on the last Friday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at West Los Angeles United Methodist Church, 1913 Purdue Ave., Los Angeles.

In “Flavor of Happiness,” known as “Shiawase no Kaori” in Japan, Takako Yamashita (Miki Nakatani) works in the food section of a department store. She pays frequent visits to a reputable local Chinese restaurant to see about opening an in-store branch. The owner of the restaurant, Wang Qingkuo (Tatsuya Fuji) from Shanghai, who does all the cooking by himself, gives Takako the brush-off.

One day, however, Wang collapses due to overwork, and is left with partial paralysis. Hearing the rumor of the restaurant’s closure, Takako resigns from the department store and becomes an apprentice to Wang. Takako’s skill gradually improves and she participates in the chefs’ gathering, which Wang has withdrawn from. (Asian Wiki)

For more information on this and other church activities, call (310) 479-1379 or visit www.wlaumc.com.