JCYC’s Ono Hawaiian BBQ Fundraiser

COLMA — A fundraiser for Japanese Community Youth Council will be held on Monday, May 27, at Ono Hawaiian BBQ, 970 Serramonte Blvd., Suite B, in Colma (just south of San Francisco).

Enjoy delicious Hawaiian eats to bring the aloha spirit to your Memorial Day holiday, and to raise funds for JCYC’s child and youth development programs and the JCYC Scholarship Program. Ono Hawaiian BBQ will be donating 30 percent of the day’s sales between 2 and 5 p.m. to JCYC.

JCYC is a San Francisco-based children and youth nonprofit organization that provides a broad range of child and youth development services. Established in 1970, JCYC has become one of San Francisco’s most successful youth organizations. While still committed to children and youth from the Japanese American community, JCYC has evolved and grown into an organization that annually serves over 5,000 young people from all socio-economic and ethnic backgrounds. The annual demographics of those served by JCYC’s programs are: African American (17 percent, Asian American (57 percent), Caucasian (5 percent), Hispanic/Latino American (10 percent), multiracial (7 percent), and Pacific Islander (4 percent).

For more information, visit www.jcyc.org.