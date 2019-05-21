Kazuo Masuda Memorial VFW Post Memorial Day Service in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — Kazuo Masuda Memorial VFW Post 3670 will hold its annual Memorial Day service on Monday, May 27, at 3 p.m. at Westminster Memorial Park, 14801 Beach Blvd. in Westminster.

Memorial Day is set aside to remember all those who were killed in action in all of America’s wars, and as a reminder of the thousands still held as prisoners of war or missing in action. This event pays tribute to the deceased members of VFW Post 3670 and all deceased veterans at the gravesite of S/Sgt. Kazuo Masuda.

The keynote speaker will be Robert Horsting, oral historian and Emmy Award-winning producer and documentary filmmaker. He has been a volunteer with the Go For Broke National Education Center’s (www.goforbroke.org) Hanashi Oral History Program since 2001.

In 2017, Horsting started volunteering with the Japanese American National War Memorial court in Little Tokyo. Along with the late artist and social activist Richard Fukuhara, he co-produced “Shadows for Peace” forums featuring atomic bomb survivors.

Working with photographer Shane Sato, Horsting co-authored the coffee table book “The Go For Broke Spirit: Portraits of Courage.” They are currently working on a second volume.

Refreshments will be served courtesy of the philanthropic organization So-Phis.