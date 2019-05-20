Kimiko Burton Reappointed to State Personnel Board

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom on May 14 announced the reappointment of Kimiko Burton, 54, of San Francisco to the State Personnel Board, where she has served since 2012.

Burton has served as a deputy city attorney in the Office of San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera since 2003. She was public defender for the City of San Francisco from 2001 to 2003, director of Mayor Willie Brown’s Criminal Justice Council from 1996 to 2000, and staff attorney for the State Board of Equalization from 1995 to 1996.

Burton earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $48,789. Burton is a Democrat.

Established by the State Constitution, the State Personnel Board is charged with overseeing the merit-based, job-related recruitment and selection process for the hiring of state employees who provide critical services to the citizens of California.