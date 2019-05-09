L.A. Daiku to Sing Its Favorites

L.A. Daiku, a mixed chorus with rehearsal groups in Hollywood and Torrance, will present its 10th spring concert at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W. 158th St. in Gardena, on Saturday, May 18, at 3 p.m.

Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein, L.A. Daiku’s director since its start, will lead the performance of choral favorites from around the globe as well as his own composition.

Also, Aiko Sakazaki Anglim, assistant director of L.A. Daiku in Torrance, will lead a medley of Japanese classics, ”Furusato no Shiki.”

L.A. Daiku derives both its name and inspiration from Beethoven’s Ninth (“Daiku” in Japanese), which sings of love and peace for all humanity. L.A. Daiku is a member of the All Japan Association of Daiku Choral Societies for Singing Daiku.

In June 2018 in Naruto, Japan, L.A. Daiku members, along with singers from Japan, China, the U.S. and Germany, participated in the 100th anniversary concert of the first performance of Beethoven’s Ninth in Asia.

Also last year, some L.A. Daiku members sang Beethoven’s Ninth at Disney Concert Hall in August, and at Carnegie Hall in December.

In 2020, Dr. Bernstein will be conducting the Ninth in Naruto for the second time.

Admission is free, but all donations will be gratefully received and will in turn be donated to Gardena Valley Baptist Church.

For more information, email [email protected] or go online to www.ladaiku.org.