Little Tokyo Towers to Host Town Hall Community Meeting to Discuss Future Plans

The Board of Directors of the Little Tokyo Towers will be holding a town hall meeting to talk about future plans for the Towers. All community stakeholders are invited to attend and provide their input.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 22, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the dining hall of the Towers. Japanese interpreters will be available. A separate meeting will be held with the residents shortly thereafter.

“The Little Tokyo Towers has been well-maintained over the past 44 years and is debt-free,” stated Bob Kawahara, president of the board. “It has operated in the black for decades with substantial reserves while providing low affordable rent.”

He added, “But the Towers is more than 40 years old. So during the last few years, the Towers board has been discussing how to improve the Towers as it proceeds through the 21st century in order to continue to provide our senior citizens a safe, service-oriented, affordable housing facility.”

Kawahara explained, “As we move forward, we want to involve our community stakeholders. We want them to hear what we’ve been discussing and we want to solicit their input before we make our decisions.”

Board member Roger Ishihara agreed and added, “Not only do we want to do what is in the best interest of the Towers, but we also want to continue to be a valued partner in the Little Tokyo community.”

For those who are not able to attend the meeting, an email mailbox ([email protected]) has been set up to receive any questions, comments or suggestions. These emails will be addressed at the meeting. Even those who plan to attend may leave questions, comments or suggestions at this email address to ensure that your concerns are addressed.

Little Tokyo Towers is located at 455 E. Third St. (between Central and San Pedro), Los Angeles. There is no parking available on site. However, there will be limited parking available in the Union Church parking lot just west of the Towers property.