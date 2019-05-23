Memorial Day Observance at SFVJACC

PACOIMA — A Memorial Day service will be held in honor of veterans on Sunday, May 26, at 5 p.m. in the courtyard of the San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center, 12953 Branford St. in Pacoima.

Following the service, a light dinner will be served in SFVJACC’s Dr. Sanbo Sakaguchi Hall. For more information, email [email protected]

Upcoming events at SFVJACC include San Fernando Valley Hongwanji Buddhist Temple’s Obon Festival on Saturday, June 29, from 4:30 to 10 p.m. (dancing at 7 p.m.) and Sunday, June 30, from 4:30 to 9 p.m. (dancing at 6:30 p.m.).