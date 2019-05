Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) offers a floral tribute on Monday at the gravesite of Rep. Patsy Takemoto Mink (1927-2002) and her husband John Mink (1924-2005), who served as an Air Force navigator during World War II. Hirono stated: “On Memorial Day, we gather to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our nation. I joined veterans and our delegation at Punchbowl today in remembrance and to share a moment of reflection.” (Instagram)

