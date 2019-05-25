More ‘Mamma Mia!’

East West Players’ production of the ABBA musical “Mamma Mia!” has been extended by one week. New dates: Friday, June 14, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 15, at 2 and 8 p.m.; Sunday, June 16, at 2 p.m. Directed by EWP’s Snehal Desai with musical direction by Marc Macalintal and choreography by Preston Mui, the show stars Joan Almedilla, Elvira Barjau, Anthea Neri, Grace Yoo, Max Torrez, Alan Ariano, Danny Bernardo, Michael Palma, AJ Rafael, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Nicole Santiago, Jules Aurora and Ala Tiatia. The South Pasadenan said, “There is no weak link in this tight ensemble, skillfully directed by Snehal Desai, creating an exhilarating, irreverent and utterly joyful show.” EWP is located at 120 Judge John Aiso St. in Little Tokyo. For more information, call (213) 625-7000 or visit www.eastwestplayers.org. (Photo by Steven Lam)

