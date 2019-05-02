Multicultural Children’s Day Celebration in Long Beach

LONG BEACH — Where can you go to learn how to make Norwegian lefse, Japanese origami, and play Mexican bingo?

A free event for the community will be held this Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace First Presbyterian Church, 3955 Studebaker Rd. (at Los Coyotes Diagonal) in Long Beach.

This weekend marks both Kodomo No Hi (Japanese Children’s Day) and Dia de los Niños (Mexican Children’s Day). In honor of both of these celebrations, and to celebrate the cultures of many of local residents, the church is hosting its first Multicultural Children’s Day Celebration. All ages are welcome.

Guests will learn about many cultures, including Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Lebanese, Nigerian, Peruvian, Mexican, Guatemalan, Filipino, Samoan and Tongan. Activities will include cooking demonstrations, arts and crafts, display tables and entertainment. Aka Taru Taiko will perform Japanese drumming and Kula A’o ‘Ukelele ‘o Hoku will perform an ukelele concert. Students from McBride High School will teach how to do double dutch jump rope and how to play Mexican bingo.

For more information, call the church office at (562) 420-3393 or visit the website at www.gracefirst.org.