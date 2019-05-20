National Merit $2,500 Scholarship Winners Named

EVANSTON, Ill. — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) on May 8 announced this year’s National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners.

The scholar designees were chose from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding finalists in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program. National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

These scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from two standardized tests; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and re commendation written by a high school official.

NMSC finances most of these single-payment scholarships. Corporations and company foundations that sponsor awards through NMSC also help underwrite these scholarships with grants they provide in lieu of paying administrative fees. Scholars may use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.

California winners include:

• Justin S. Nakama of Glendale, Crescenta Valley High School, La Crescenta. Probable career field: chemical engineering.

• Ashley E. Haraguchi of La Habra, La Habra High School, La Habra. Probable career field: aerospace engineering.

• Jennifer S. Terada of Rancho Palos Verdes, Palos Verdes Peninsula High School, Rolling Hills Estates. Probable career field: civil engineering.

• Kristina M. Hiraishi of West Covina, South Hills High School, West Covina. Probable career field: investment banking.

• Shoichi Omoto of Whittier, Troy High School, Fullerton. Probable career field: biology.

For more information on NMSC scholarships, visit www.nationalmerit.org.