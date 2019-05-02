Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, May 5, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

CAAMFest, formerly the San Francisco International Asian American Film Festival (SFIAAFF), celebrates the world’s largest showcase for new Asian American and Asian film, food and music programs. Masashi Niwano is the festival and exhibitions director, presenting its 37th year from May 9 to 19.

“Finding the Virgo” will be shown at CAAMFest, chronicling Lauren Vuong’s childhood in post-war Vietnam and her rescue by an American crew at sea. She began searching for the captain and crew of the LNG Virgo in 1991, when she was 18. The search came to fruition when she was 44. Vuong and director Barre Fong will discuss the film.

The API Summit by Asian Pacific Fund is a one-day convening for select leaders and decision-makers from different foundations, government and media to address hidden and emerging needs within the Bay Area Asian and Pacific Islander community. Sarita Kohli and Jorge Wong talk about the needs facing the API community in the Bay Area.

May is Stroke Awareness Month. Dr. Peter C. Fung is a neurologist with 40 years of experience 40 years of experience including 10 years as medical director of a nationally recognized, award-winning Certified Primary Stroke Center. Dr. Fung and Sherril Hopper talk about how to spot signs of a stroke and the importance of a healthy lifestyle in preventing sroke.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).