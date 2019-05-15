Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, May 19, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Asian Americans for Community Involvement (AACI) is one of the leading community support and advocacy programs. This Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, AACI is honoring four Asian Americans for their commendable work in the Bay Area community. Leena V. Khanzode is an adult psychiatrist who has traveled to remote areas of the world offering medical services to underserved communities.

Stephanie Chao is one of AACI’s honorees and a pediatric surgeon at Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital who not only advocates for children’s health issues, but works with the Asian Liver Center and Hep-B Moms to eradicate Hepatitis B.

Growing Up Asian in America is one of the premier showcases for young talent in the Bay Area, with a huge number of entries competing for scholarships and recognition in essay, art and video categories. It is sponsored by NBC Bay Area and conducted by AACI. Aubrey Illasco, Becky Tran and Sahana Hariharan are each Best in Class winners.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).