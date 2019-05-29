Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, June 2, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

At Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area, Phillip Yim is a long-time volunteer and wish-granter who has helped grant at least 50 wishes and Kelsey Wetzstein is a corporate development associate. Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area and the Comcast NBC Universal family will host a “Wish-A-Thon for Miles” on Tuesday, June 25, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Liam Eyer wished to attend the Ryder Cup. In 2018, he and his family went to Paris, where they attended the Ryder Cup, ate escargot and toured the City of Love.

Jack Chai wished to be a bone marrow donation awareness spokesperson and to record a PSA encouraging people to sign up through Be the Match, especially people of Asian heritage. He recorded his PSA and it was published on the Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area YouTube account.

Thu Vu has had a fascination with the Northern Lights and nature since she was a young child. In 2018, she traveled to Finland, where she went dog-sledding and enjoyed different activities in nature.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).