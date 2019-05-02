Nihonmachi Fun Run/Walk This Sunday

SAN JOSE — Yu-Ai Kai’s annual Nihonmachi Fun Run/Walk will be held on Sunday, May 5, at 9 a.m. (9:30 a.m. for the Kids Run) in San Jose Japantown.

Runners and walkers of all ages, ethnicities, and capabilities are welcome. Strollers, walkers, wheelchairs, and dogs on leashes are allowed. No bikes, skateboards, scooters, or hoverboards. The event is a combination fundraiser and community activity.

This is not a sanctioned 5k race. The approximate distance is a little over 5K or 3 miles. There are cutoffs at approximately 1 and 2 miles for those who do not want to run/walk the entire distance.

Registration forms are available at www.yuaikai.org or https://nihonmachirun2019.Eventbrite.com.

Participants can also register on-site from 7:15 a.m. at the Yu-Ai Kai Senior Center, 588 N. 4th St. (near Jackson) and the Akiyama Wellness Center, 110 Jackson St.

Both events start at Yu-Ai Kai. The regular run/walk also ends there, and the Kids Run ends at the Akiyama Wellness Center.

Prizes will be given for top finishers in 10 age categories, largest group, and best costume. The main run is open to all ages. The Kids Run is for ages 2 to 8; adults are welcome, and 2-year-olds must have an accompanying adult. Participants will receive finisher medals.

For the regular run/walk, the cost is $45 for ages 13 to 54; $35 for ages 55 to 74 and 1 to 12; free for 75 and older or under 1 year. T-shirts will be provided on an “as available” basis for registrations received after May 2.

Event-day registration for the Kids Run is $15. T-shirts will not be provided but there will be a free Kids Zone play area for registered participants.

As the two events overlap, participants cannot run in both.

Net proceeds will support Yu-Ai Kai, whose mission is “to promote healthy aging, successful independent living, and advocate for all seniors, while embracing Japanese American tradition.”

For more information, contact Margaret Tomita at [email protected] or Rickey Ono at (650) 219-5238 or [email protected]

Everyone is invited to attend the annual Nikkei Matsuri, which will take place in Japantown the same day.