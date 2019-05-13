‘Our Little Sister’ at Faith UMC

TORRANCE — Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. in Torrance, presents Japanese Movie Night every third Sunday of the month at 5 p.m.

On May 19, “Our Little Sister” (2015, 128 minutes), directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, will be screened.

When three sisters learn of their estranged father’s death, they decide to travel to the countryside for his funeral. There they meet their shy, 13-year-old half-sister Suzu for the first time and, bonding quickly, invite her to live with them. Suzu eagerly agrees and begins a new life with her older sisters.

The award-winning film stars Haruka Ayase, Masami Nagasawa, Kaho, and Suzu Hirose.

Free admission and popcorn. There will be a short reflection after the screening.

For more information, call (310) 217-7000 or visit http://faithsouthbay.org.