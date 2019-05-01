Shidara Live in Concert at the Aratani

Shidara Live in Concert will be presented by Asano Taiko U.S. and Sacramento Taiko Dan on Wednesday, May 8, at 7 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Blending exceptional skill, blinding speed, and vivacious energy, Shidara’s performances defy time and place. Conveying a spirit rooted in ancient times and driven by their fresh, youthful perspective and energy, their pieces come to life with an exquisite flair and musicality practically unmatched by their contemporaries.

Though they performed for sold-out audiences throughout their prior U.S. appearances, this is the first time in nearly a decade that their intense national touring schedule in Japan has opened up enough for them to be able to return for a very limited engagement of just three concerts With just one performance in L.A., you don’t want to miss this show.

Ticket are $35. For tickets, call (213) 680-3700 or go online to http://jaccc.org or https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10406281