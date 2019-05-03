Sneak Preview of ‘The Farewell’ at LAAPFF

The 35th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival (LAAPFF) just added the sneak preview of the soon-to-be-released Sundance hit film “The Farewell,” starring Awkwafina (“Ocean’s 8,” “Crazy Rich Asians”) and Tzi Ma and directed by Lulu Wang.

Thanks to distributor A24, the festival is proud to present the film as a surprise addition to its already strong line-up of films directed and written by Asian Pacific American female artists.

“‘The Farewell’ premiered at the Sundance 2019 Film Festival to packed audiences and critic/viewer accolades,” said LAAPFF Programmer Anderson Le. “We are pleased to showcase this work from this emerging filmmaker featuring the great acting talents of Awkwafina. The plot is based on writer-director Lulu Wang’s own stranger-than-fiction true family story, which was previously featured in a 2016 episode of NPR’s ‘This American Life.’ But no podcast can prepare anyone for the sophistication of Wang’s filmmaking instincts, exploring themes of transnational families and assumptions of culture shock.”

The screening will take place on Wednesday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Regal L.A. Live: A Barco Innovation Center, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd. in Downtown Los Angeles, followed by a special Q&A with Wang, Awkwafina and Ma.

“Both Awkwafina and Tzi Ma are alumni of our festival,” stated Visual Communications Executive Director Francis Cullado. “We are extremely excited and proud to have both of them back with us — it’s like a family reunion. We are also pleased to work with A24 to make this happen.”

Tickets are on sale online only at https://festival.vcmedia.org/2019/movies/the-farewell/. Early purchase is suggested.

For more info on the film: https://a24films.com/films/the-farewell

For festival ticket purchase, program information and a complete listing of sponsors and partners, visit http://festival.vcmedia.org.