‘Unheard LA’ at the Aratani

“Unheard LA” will be presented on Sunday, May 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

“‘Unheard LA’ is a celebration of the stories and experiences that give shape to Los Angeles,” the producers said. “It’s fitting then that we continue our third season in the historic downtown neighborhood of Little Tokyo. With a history dating back to the 1880s, Little Tokyo is the largest and most populous of the remaining Japantowns in the United States.

“Despite being forced from the neighborhood during World War II, the Japanese American community has since returned to build a place that is now home to many Japanese American and Asian American cultural, film, theater, and arts institutions. Those institutions include Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC), which is home to the Aratani Theatre, a center of Japanese and Japanese American performing arts for more than three decades. The Aratani has showcased a diverse range of Southern California cultures – and appropriately – just as diverse a range of stories from Southern California at ‘Unheard LA.’

“Join host Bruce A. Lemon Jr. for the live show and stick around afterward for a mixer with the participants and your fellow attendees.”

Featuring: Ryane Nicole Granados, traci kato-kiriyama, Prem Kishore, Justin Maurer, Julia Robinson Shimizu, Koji Sakai, Mary Serradas, Joe J Thomas, Janae Williams, Jin Yoo-Kim.

This KPCC In Person series is funded in part by a grant from The California Wellness Foundation.

Tickets: http://kpcc.ticketleap.com