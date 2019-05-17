WakamatsuFest 150 Set for June 6-9

PLACERVILLE — American River Conservancy invites the public to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first Japanese colony in America at the historic location of their 1869 tea and silk farm in Placerville.

WakamatsuFest150 is a celebration of 150 years of Japanese American heritage, arts, and cuisine. The festival will feature Japanese and Japanese American food, art, music, performances, demonstrations, discussions, and more. Booths will offer Asian and other foods, information, and merchandise. Docents will share stories about the first Japanese colonists who established their tea and silk farm on the property.

Each day will feature the world premiere of a play, “Gold Hill Samurai.” Speakers will share knowledge and experience honoring the past, present, and future of Wakamatsu Farm and surrounding El Dorado County. Local and international visitors, dignitaries, and tour groups will join this event.

Festival Dates: June 6, 7, 8, 9

Festival Times: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

VIP Event Time: Saturday, June 8, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Location: 941 Cold Springs Rd., Placerville, CA 95667

One-Day Ticket Prices

$15 adults or $7 kids (6 to 16 yrs) – Thursday or Friday

$20 adults or $10 kids (6 to 16 yrs) – Saturday or Sunday

$40 after-hours VIP event – Saturday, June 8 only, 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Festival Pass Prices

$30 adults or $15 kids for any two days

$60 adults or $25 kids for all four days

– All days are free for kids ages 5 and under.

– Online sales include optional ARC membership (additional cost).

– $5 discount for advance sales of festival passes only

Discount only for passes purchased online prior to festival (coupon code goldhillsamurai2019)

For more information, or to visit the farm before or after the festival, visit www.ARConservancy.org/wakamatsu, email [email protected] or call (530) 621-1224.