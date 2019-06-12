Asia America Symphony Association to Present Bravo Awards

“Say It with Music” is the theme of the Asia America Symphony Association and Guild’s annual Bravo Awards gala on Sunday, June 16, at the Grand Hotel Downtown, 333 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles. Reception at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.

The honorees are: Roland Corporation, corporate supporters; Gail Gerding-Mellert, musician and teacher; Helen Ota, community leader and performer.

Music will be provided by David Benoit and the Asia America Youth Symphony. David Ono of ABC7 Eyewitness News will serve as emcee.

Individual seats are $185 (Andante), $350 (Allegro), $550 (Con Brio) and $1,000 (Forte).

Upcoming: An Evening with Oleta Adams on Saturday, June 29, from 8 to 10:30 p.m. at Marsee Auditorium, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance.

For more information, call (310) 377-8977, email [email protected] or visit www.AASymphony.org.