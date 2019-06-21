Asian American Speaker Series ‘Crushing the Myth’

“Crushing the Myth 04 (LA)” will be presented on Saturday, June 22, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

“Crushing the Myth,” a nationwide speaker series that features Asian Americans and allies, aims to share Asian American stories and perspectives with a global audience while building a strong community of leaders, thinkers, and influencers.

“Asian America today is more than just the ‘Model Minority’ label,” organizers said. “Let’s stop thinking Asian Americans are one big, stale monolith and start telling Asian American stories that make people listen, learn and inspire.”

Each topic below will be narrated by a speaker through their own story and experience. Audiences are encouraged to meet and discuss the stories in between speakers, during the intermission.

Business

• “Copper Cow Coffee & How I’m Crushing the International Food Aisle” (Debbie Mullin)

Family

• “I Teach My Son to Hate Dr. Seuss and Why You Should Too (Koji Steven Sakai)

• “An Ode to Father’s Day: Inspiration & an Amazon Story (Betty Ouyang)

Culture

• “How I Used My Superpower to Get Our Church to Embrace Queer and Trans People” (Pastor Ken Fong)

• “Porn and Non-Profits: My Vision as an Asian American Man” (William Lex Ham)

Education

• “Rules and Consequences: My Life in Public Education” (Godfrey Plata)

Wellness

• “Strong Not Skinny: How I Won an $80K Body Transformation Contest That Ultimately Changed My Thinking” (Nina Nam)

Schedule:

2 p.m.: Welcome/opening

2:05 p.m.: Miki Wong

2:20 p.m.: Pastor Ken Fong

2:35 p.m.: Godfrey Plata

2:50 p.m.: Debbie Mullin

3 p.m.: Intermission break

3:20 p.m.: William Lex Ham

3:35 p.m.: Koji Steven Sakai

3:50 p.m.: Betty Ouyang

4:05 p.m.: Nina Nam

4:20 p.m.: Networking/mingling

Tickets: $20 general, $10 for students (must show valid ID at door).

Check out the past speakers here:

https://www.facebook.com/pg/crushingthemyth/videos

“Crushing the Myth” is supported by friends and partners at:

Taiwanese American Professionals – Los Angeles (TAP-LA)

APEX | Asian Professional Exchange

Taiwanese American Film Festival

Betty Ouyang – Actor/Writer/Director

Rock The Boat NYC

n3xt con

The Cosmos

Japanese American National Museum