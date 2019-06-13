Vigilant Love held its fourth annual Bridging Communities Iftar on May 16 at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple in Little Tokyo. The break-the-fast event, part of the observance of Ramadan, included a performance by the 2019 Solidarity Arts Fellows, 15 Muslim American and Japanese American college students, organizers, artists and healers.

Speakers included Sahar Pirzada and traci ishigo (right photo) and traci akemi kato-kiriyama and Tony Osumi (left photo). Building on the legacy of solidarity between Japanese Americans and Muslim Americans that began after 9/11, Vigilant Love works to ensure the safety and justice of communities impacted by Islamophobia and violence. Activities include participation in the annual Manzanar Pilgrimage. With close to 370 attendees, the event raised over $9,000, a portion of which goes to the Solidarity Arts Fellowship. For more information, visit www.vigilantlove.org.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo